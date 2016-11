Así recordaron Vin Diesel y Tyrese Gibson a Paul Walker a tres años de su muerte

This week is always rough for those of us who really knew him personally 14 years of laugher, hugs and love literally one of the nicest people on HUMAN FEET!!!! Nov 30th we lost an angel! Paul treated everyone with the upmost respect and went out of his way to make everyone feel like they mattered…… I love and I miss you dearly /. We simply ask of you prayer warriors around the world pray for his daughter our niece Meadow Walker and his dear brothers CODY and Caleb and parents and his Besty named Roland and Brandon who were literally with him everyday!!!!!! May God rest your soul we hope we make you proud everyday!!!!! RIH ( rest in heaven )….. P-Dubber!!!!

