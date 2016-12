Shia LaBeouf hace de todo para darle realismo a sus personajes

I give #ManDown 5 stars and two thumbs up! It was very different from what I expected, and honestly even better! It didn't feel like a conventional film, and I enjoyed it so much. (As much as you can "enjoy" such an intense film dealing with such sad subject matter) Everybody involved truly made an incredible film with a powerful message. All of the performances were great, particularly Shia. He was outstanding. His range as an actor truly shows here… and the ending… wow. It's heavy. I definitely recommend this film. What did you think?

