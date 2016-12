BuenosDíasNYC: ‘Santa’ trae internet gratis al metro

When drinking #coffee in space, you'll need a cup adapted to the behavior of liquids in zero gravity, naturally. Paola Antonelli (@paolantonelli), MoMA's Senior Curator of Architecture & Design, discusses our latest acquisition, the "first object in our collection designed expressly for extraterrestrial use." This zero-G coffee cup was designed by astronaut Don Pettit. For more, visit mo.ma/2h6APtH … [Don Pettit. Coffee Cup for Astronauts. 2008. Glazed earthenware. Gift of Samantha Cristoforetti. Study Collection] #MoMACollects

