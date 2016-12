BuenosDíasNYC: NYC será impactada por vórtice polar

This beauty. Our Gingerbread Pinecone is back at #DominiqueAnselBakery starting tomorrow! Always a welcome reminder that the holiday season has arrived, it's made with speculoos ganache, spiced cake, ginger mousse, and between 60-70 tiny dark chocolate petals hand-cut and arranged to resemble a beautiful solitary pinecone. Excited to have it in Tokyo and also in #London for their first holiday season too. 😊🌲#gingerbreadpinecone #Soho #DominiqueAnselBakery

A photo posted by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel) on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:55am PST