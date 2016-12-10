#CelulitisSabado, la nueva tendencia que arrasa en las redes

Un nuevo “desafío” colmó las redes sociales. Bajo la consigna #cellulitesaturday, las mujeres publican fotos de cuerpos con celulitis a la vista y sin Photoshop. El objetivo es mostrarse con sus imperfecciones.
Pronto la red social se llenó de cuerpos reales que se lucen con bikinis, shorts o en ropa interior. “Tengo celulitis. No soy menos linda con ella, no soy más valorable sin ella”, analiza Gina. “No es horrible y casi todas las mujeres la tienen. Es como odiar a la gente por tener pelos en los brazos. ¡Todos tenemos pelos en los brazos!”, dice Lindsey.
If she can have bits of cellulite SO CAN YOUUUUU 😍😍😍😍 90% of women have it. It isn't an indication of health, it is a cultural demand and expectation we put on women to have thin, smooth, light, young looking bodies. It isn't anything to be ashamed of. It isn't anything for you to hide. You can go ahead and love yourself now ☺️💞✨ #cellulitesaturday #cellfie #loveyourself #marilynmonroe #wasaboss
La iniciativa surgió en Canadá, de la mano de la actriz y escritora Kenzie Brenna, de 26 años. Aunque se alimenta bien y hace ejercicio físico, su cuerpo no es perfecto. “Me pregunté cuántas personas realmente se preocupan por esto. Usé el hashtag #cellulitesaturday y me dije: ‘¿esto podría ser algo?’ La respuesta fue tan abrumadoramente buena que ahora digo: ‘Sí, es algo'”, contó al medio Today.
“El activismo de grupos y personas como Kenzie Brenna es necesario para combatir la gran insatisfacción que la mayoría de las mujeres sufren con sus propios cuerpos”, le contó a Clarín Sharon Haywood, fundadora de esta organización que busca incluir a la diversidad de cuerpos y promover la ley de talles. Alerta, además, sobre los efectos negativos que esta insatisfacción puede generar, como trastornos alimenticios, depresión y ansiedad.
En Argentina, se suma la modelo XL Brenda Mato, que le adelantó al medio Clarín la foto que va a publicar el sábado en su cuenta de Instagram. “Decidí participar porque me parece muy importante la visibilización del cuerpo de forma natural. Mas del 90% de las mujeres en el mundo tenemos celulitis sin importar el peso que tengamos, ¿por qué ocultarla? Nos terminamos avergonzando por algo que es más común de lo que creemos”, afirma la joven.
Trabajar para marcas como @klihor es algo que me hace muy feliz. Que me dejen expresarme libremente y ser quien soy, respetando mi cuerpo con sus formas y marcas. No existe nada mejor que trabajar de lo que uno ama y sobre todo cuando te encontras con gente tan copada. 💙💛💜💚❤ . 📷 @sfernandezpello @plusmodelargentina
More fave pics time. When I started this page, I had a slow progression from only face pics (because I believed the 'you have such a pretty face' horseshit) to maybe my upper body (always boobs, because obviously I have a love affair with mine–and probably yours, frankly) to full body clothed and hidden as much as possible to 'HERE I AM IN A BATHING SUIT, ENTIRE WORLD.' Those pics draw both good comments and very, very mean and they are the posts that have challenged me the most. Engage the trolls or hit block. Take the pic down or live out loud. I've always chosen the latter. I will always choose the fight. We all should right now. It's worth it. Photo:@photosbyyork • • • • • • • #fatshion #swimwear #fatvocate #fatbabe #effyourbeautystandards #honormycurves #plusbeauty #plussize #bbw #sandiego #bodypositive #curves #selflove #plusmodel #immyownbodygoals #plussizeblogger #bbwmodel #stylehasnosize #bigandblunt #iamsizesexy #imnoangel #fullfigurefashion #plusisequal #allbodiesaregoodbodies #whatfatgirlsactuallgwear #alternativecurves #pizzasisters4lyfe #nobodyshame
👏 you 👏 can 👏 do 👏 this 👏 too👏 I get asked this question soooo much, so I will totes start a YouTube playlist on this but for now >>>>>>>> Beginner tips on how to love yourself: 1. Join the community. Start TALKING (commenting, DMing) to women who inspire you, who have sparked that little voice inside you that won't shut up ✨ 2. Start right now by watching videos that talk about body positivity, what it is, what actions to take etc. ✨ 3. Just start. Begin by taking a picture that makes you nervous, start by wearing that one thing you've been too self conscious to wear, start by silencing your fear and exploring your freedom. (More actions include having sex that doesn't limit your body, calling out body shaming – yes this is an action of body positivity, saying affirmations to yourself in the mirror.) ✨ You got dis. And we ALL got you 💕🌸💜 #bopowarrior #selflovetips And: underwear is from American Apparel.