BuenosDíasNYC: Santa Claus en la Gran Manzana

Dear followers: Starting this month, we will begin to curate and feature photographs of New York City from the perspective of everyday New Yorkers. Sourcing from the 5 boroughs, we want to show your neighborhood and the people in it and what makes us all unique. Whether it’s a street photo, a portrait, or a landscape, make sure to tag #AlwaysNewYork on your favorite instagram photos so we can feature them on our feed. #nycmayorsoffice #AlwaysNY #dailylifenyc #nyc #newyorkcity #streetphotographer #street #documentary #makeportraits #storytelling #photojournalism #everyday #portraitsnyc

