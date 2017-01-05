Fotos: Su esposo y la amante la llamaban “vaca” y ella les dio importante lección

Betsy Ayala (34) siempre había sufrido de ansiedad; su medicina era la comida. Aunque desde niña batalló con el exceso de libras, para cuando llegó a la universidad, pesaba 209. El panorama se complicó cuando dio a luz a su hija Isabella, en 2013. Para ese entonces llegó a pesar 260 libras.
“Después de que tuve a mi hija estaba más gorda que nunca (…) y sufría de depresión posparto y ansiedad”, indicó la mujer al Daily Mail.
Seis meses después, Ayala tuvo que lidiar con un peso mayor: el de la infidelidad de su esposo con el que llevaba 14 años de casada. La mujer descubrió el engaño por mensajes entre su pareja y la amante a través de Facebook en los que la llamaban “vaca”, entre otros calificativos despectivos.
Pero dice un refrán que “no hay mal que por bien no venga”. Ese mala experiencia fue lo que motivó a la estadounidense a someterse a un estricto régimen alimenticio y de ejercicios para bajar de peso. Ayala perdió más de 100 libras, y hoy es otra.
“Yo lloraba después de cada rutina de ejercicios y fue ahí cuando determiné que esto no me iba a definir y que iba a cambiar por mí y por mi hija”, indicó la mujer. “Yo quería que ella estuviera orgullosa de su mamá y ser un ejemplo para ella”, agregó.
La pareja se divorció, pero hasta el día de hoy, Ayala agradece a su exesposo el “bullying”. Asegura que lo perdonó, ya que su actitud la ayudó a conocerse a ella misma.
Happy Transformation Tuesday!!!!! So this is how I gained 100 lbs … Every week it was a birthday party or a function at work or a stressful day or thanksgiving or Christmas or my mom made my favorite food and so on and so on. So every week I would tell myself I'm starting on Monday and then I would and something would "happen" and I quit so I would say next Monday and I would eat everything under the sun because it was the last week of cheating and then it would happen all over again 😕 MY ADVICE: If you want to win this battle you are going to have to deal with all those situations and make a choice. I still enjoy the holidays and special occasions but now in moderation and I'm prepared for them. If you are waiting for New Years to make this "change" your will to change won't be any different January 1st than it is today. DO IT NOW 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 ———————————————— #21dayshakechallenge #changeyourlife #ownit #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #queenb #iamherbalife #iamofthislife #100lbs #fueledbyherbalife #watchme #orjoinme #livethelifeyoulove #lovethelifeyoulive #wellnesscocach #healthcoach #herbalife24 #fitness #fitchick #powerupfit #bestlifeever #dreams #fitspo #noexcuses #motivation #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #joinmyteam #beforeandafter
#SelfieSunday!!!! These pics are about three years apart … soooo here are the answers to the questions I always get. YES I did Herbalife to lose all my Weight, YES I still take Herbalife and will for the rest of my life. If someone gives you a Bentley would you go back to driving a 1993 Ford Fiesta … 🤔 NO 😂 , It took me 1 year to lose 80 lbs and another 6 months to lose the other 20 after incorporating weight lifting. YES I eat food, I eat more often now than I did in the left pic. YES weight has always been an issue for me. My first diet I remember I was 11. YES I contour now and if I could have done that to make it look like I lost 103 lbs I would have, but no makeup on the planet can help you there love. 👑🐝💋❤️️ ———————————————————- And the biggest question of all … What's my secret? GOOD NUTRITION 💚💚💚 I also get asked what exercises I do and I didn't understand until now that I get that question so much, how little we all know about how much nutrition impacts our bodies. 80% of the weight issue is what you are and aren't eating. That is the SECRET 🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑🔑 ———————————————————- If you want to lose a significant amount of weight join my challenge of over 100 individuals getting incredible results .. contact me or simply log on to my website 🌐www.goherbalife.com/betsyaa 💻 ———————————————————– The 21 Day Shake Challenge Includes: 🔘Personalized Meal Plan 🔘Home & Gym Workout Plan 🔘Grocery List 🔘One on one coaching and motivation group ——————————————– If you're serious or curious about how to join the challenge, DM me or text/call 📲 281-829-8459 ———————————————- #21dayshakechallenge #changeyourlife #ownit #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #queenb #iamherbalife #iamofthislife #100lbs #fueledbyherbalife #watchme #orjoinme #livethelifeyoulove #lovethelifeyoulive #wellnesscocach #healthcoach #herbalife24 #fitness #fitchick #powerupfit #bestlifeever #dreams #fitspo #noexcus
I got 99 problems but who's my #WCW ain't one 👑🐝❤️💋 #lovethyself … how you address yourself sets the precedent for how the universe will address you ✌🏼 ———————————————— #lawofattraction #you #ownit #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #queenb #iamherbalife #iamofthislife #100lbs #fueledbyherbalife #watchme #orjoinme #livethelifeyoulove #lovethelifeyoulive #wellnesscocach #healthcoach #herbalife24 #fitness #fitchick #powerupfit #bestlifeever #fitspo #noexcuses #motivation #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #joinmyteam #beforeandafter
Happy Transformation Tuesday !!!!! My bestie coach @bjerez1_24fit sent me this pic last night at our post xmas party about 7 years ago 😳 I was 27 in the left pic … I'm 34 now. During most of my twenties I was overweight and I used to hate going out and taking pictures. I would get anxious at the thought of finding something to wear and I would only want to take pics of my face from flattering angles which would explain why I have almost no pics for about a 10 year period. 😕 It truly isn't about a size or a weight it's about being comfortable in your own skin and feeling good about yourself for you. ————————————————- I would love to help mommies and girls looking to get in the best shape of their lives to join our 21 day challenge. Contact me or simply log on to my website 🌐www.goherbalife.com/betsyaa 💻 ——————————————– The 21 Day Shake Challenge Includes: ———-🔹Personalized Meal Plan 🔹Home & Gym Workout Plan 🔹Grocery List 🔹One on one coaching and motivation group ——————————————– If you're serious or curious about how to join the challenge, DM me or text/call 📲 281-829-8459 ——————————————– #21DayShakeChallenge #PowerUpFit #PowerUpDance #followmyjourney #joinmyteam #Herbalife #herbalife24 #doitforyou #getfitnowaskmehow #results #impact #fitchick #girlswholift #inspiration #motivation #noexcuses #bestlifeever #consistency #fitness #fitspo #girlswholift #fitchick #fit #wellnesscoach #fueledbyherbalife #houston #katytx #houstonfitness #letsGOOOO
Happy Transformation Tuesday!!!!! I was looking through my pics and realized these two pictures were taken in the exact same spot 3 years apart 😦 it's one of the most exciting and scariest things to think that one year from this moment your life could be completely different than it is today. I think the scary part is we think we have no control over life but to a certain extent that is just not true. You can't expect greatness out of life if you are not willing to strive for greatness in yourself. We want 100% from our lives but are we giving 100% to our lives? In a couple of weeks it will be a brand new year … I'm so excited to see what my 2017 will look like 😁 ….. "The new year means nothing if you're still in love with your comfort zone" ✌🏼️👑🐝💋❤️ ———————————————— #transformationtuesday #you #ownit #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #queenb #iamherbalife #iamofthislife #100lbs #fueledbyherbalife #watchme #orjoinme #livethelifeyoulove #lovethelifeyoulive #wellnesscocach #healthcoach #herbalife24 #fitmom #fitchick #mommieswholift #bestlifeever #transformation #fitspo #noexcuses #motivation #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #joinmyteam #beforeandafter