Video: Maybelline incluye por primera vez a un hombre en un anuncio

Un chico latino hace historia apareciendo en comercial de la marca de maquillaje
,

¡Mantente al día con las noticias de interés de los Hispanos!

Sigue a El Diario NY en Facebook

Video: Maybelline incluye por primera vez a un hombre en un anuncio
Por: Redacción

Maybelline la famosa marca de cosméticos, incluyó por primera vez a un hombre en un anuncio. Según informó el Huffington Post, se trata de Manny Gutierrez, conocido por tener una cuenta en YouTube donde comparte tutoriales de belleza.

Gutierrez es el protagonista de la campaña The Boss Life, donde la marca promociona la máscara Big Shot junto a la blogger Shayla Mitchell.

¡Mira los anuncios de Manny para Maybelline aquí!

Te recomendamos

Loterías

Consulta los
resultados

Horóscopo

Lee tu
carta astral

por El Niño Prodigio

LO MÁS VISTO

¡Síguenos en Facebook y comparte tu contenido favorito!

Te Puede Interesar

Clasificados

¿Qué estás buscando?

Encuentra todo aquí