Cinco exhibiciones ‘top’ del 2016

My pal #lucianfreud, one of the greatest artist of the XX century, was born on this day 94 years ago. 'Self-portrait reflection, fragment', oil and charcoal on canvas (circa 1965) was exhibited at #unfinishedthoughtsleftvisible show at the @metbreuer. To achieve this dramatic perspective, Freud placed a mirror on the floor. This seems to be an study for 'Reflection with two Children' (1965), a painting within a painting in which he portraits his children Rose & Ali Boyt —the finished version is at Thyssen-Bornemiza in Madrid. #happybirthday #lucianfreud #painting #unfinished #thisday #respect #master #newyork #expressionism #selfportrait

