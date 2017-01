Bebé intenta revivir a su mamá “muerta”

#deadpose Its not fun to traumatize your children. Its not fun to scream "boo" when they not looking. Its not fun to walk away from your child acting like you are about to abandon it just to see your childs reaction. You wouldnt want nobody to play with your stupid head and emotions so why do it to a baby? Playing dead smh

