A horas de morir por terrible enfermedad, joven se despide con desgarrador mensaje en redes

Maybe I've known you my whole life, maybe I've known you for 10 years, maybe I've known you for only a short while, but in just over a week I will never know you again, I will never see your face again, I will never talk to you, touch you, hold you, ever again. But I will always love you, and the friendships we built, and the memories we made. Every single person who has come and gone from my life has been and gone for a reason and I'm the most blessed person to have lived this incredible life that I have. So thank you to all of you who have been apart of my journey in this crazy world. Whether you made my moments good or bad, you made me into the women I am today. Things do not always turn out how you plan in life, there are some really huge things that I will never have, places I'll never go and things I'll never live to see. But I'll be watching. Always. Smiling. Because I was here. I will never give up. As I never have. Now I'm just simply letting go. Details of my funeral will be posted once everything has been organised. Please don't be sad for me. All I wish is to be remembered as the girl who brightened your day at least once. And please I beg you to live your life to absolute fullest. 💗 -N x

A photo posted by Nardya Sinead (@nardyasinead) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:16am PST