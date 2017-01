El calvario de Gina Rodriguez con una dieta detox

Day three of my Liver detox cleanse and I haven't cut anyone, taken out cars because of road rage or messed up my cleanse. 💪🏽💪🏽 But this is definitely the look I give when someone asks me if I want a slice of pizza. 5 more days people, 5 mo days for a healthier liver and a slice of pizza. #Detoxface

