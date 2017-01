Actor se suicida y lo transmite por Facebook Live

PREPPER…Premiering at Texas Theatre in Dallas, TX on Saturday at 7 pm. Look forwarding to seeing everyone there. www.prepperfilm.com to purchase tickets if you haven't already. #RedCarpet #AfterParty #HollywoodActor #SAGActor #LeadActor #TexasProduct #Home #AreYouReady

A photo posted by Jay Bowdy (@iamjaybowdy) on Nov 16, 2016 at 5:18pm PST