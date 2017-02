BuenosDíasNYC: Viaja al corazón de Nueva York

"What I love about New York is the possibility of the unexpected, the vast melting pot, and all the energy on the streets. It's a continuous kaleidoscopic experience – and I think that's what makes New York satisfying." . . . Old New York and new New York intersect in the work of street photographer Joseph Michael Lopez, who documented 20 neighborhoods throughout the boroughs for the Future City Lab of New York at Its Core. Tag along with @josephmlopez as he photographs the city in our latest video, and find out why a burnt-out gas station tucked underneath a stretch of elevated subway tracks in Long Island City is the perfect spot for seeing the collision of money, density, diversity, and creativity that define New York. #NYAtItsCore #NYC #streetphotography #explorenyc #seeyourcity

A video posted by Museum of the City of New York (@museumofcityny) on Nov 4, 2016 at 8:37am PDT