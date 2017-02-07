De la anorexia a un cuerpo sano en 10 años

Tras luchar durante casi 10 años contra trastornos alimenticios, por lo que tuvo que ser ingresada en tres ocasiones en una clínica especializada, en mayo de 2016 fue dada de alta por última vez y decidió compartir su historia en Facebook e Instagram, donde actualmente cuenta con más de 42.000 seguidores que asegura han sido una parte muy importante en su recuperación.
La anorexia no tiene edad
El drama de Tiara, la exreina de belleza que trata de salir de la anorexia (fotos y video)
A lot of people have asking me how I did it. How I recovered so fast… the truth is, I didn't. An eating disorder is deceptive and horrible. It lures you in and makes you believe that you'd be nothing without it, you wouldn't survive without it. I used to believe my ed was my best friend but all it ever wanted to do was kill me. In the picture on the left I was 13 and had already been struggling for a long time. 💜 There are 8 years between these photos and in that time I have weight restored and relapsed countless times. I have tormented myself mentally and physically. I told myself I was horrible and unworthy of happiness. I have hated my body. I have starved it, I have hurt it, I have left unmeasurable damage. THIS IS NOT MY LIFE ANYMORE!! After 10 years I finally decided I loved my family and friends more than my illness. I decided that I wasn't to blame for everything that had happened. I decided that I deserved to be happy!!! So I finally let go… 💜 If your still struggling I am with you every step of the way. If you've been going through this for lifetimes and feel useless when you see others getting better, I completely understand. If you feel like your Ed is still taking care of you, I understand but I promise there are better things out there!!! If your not taken seriously because you don't fit into the typical anorexia box, your struggles are worthy and you deserve to be helped!!! If your turned away because of you weight, skin colour or gender, FIGHT LIKE HELL!! You deserve to be heard!!! 💜 I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles!! Everyone's struggles are valid!! But I want you to know that it is possible!! Yes I still have bad days. I still struggle but I'm stronger now and know that I deserve to be happy! Keep going, it's going to be the hardest thing you ever do but it's so worth it! Fight like hell and I'll be fighting with you!! #positivebeatsperfect
Inglis abrió su cuenta de Instagram @my_life_without_ana (mi vida sin anorexia) como un diario en el que iba documentando los alimentos que consumía diariamente: “Publicarlos en las redes sociales significaba que tenía que comerlos”. Poco a poco, las fotografías de la estudiante de Artes fueron cambiando y mostrando su recuperación. En las más recientes se le puede ver posando en ropa interior, acompañada de un comentario en el que asegura ser feliz con su cuerpo.
August 2016 #throwback I've been feeling pretty overwhelmed today, there's just so much going on! So I scrolled back though my Instagram to my first ever bopo post! I can't believe how far I've come!!! This is what I wrote: 💜 💜 "I've been scared to post this all day! I'm having really bad body image so I'm facing it head on! And I want you all to see that I am not perfect! This is me and this is my belly! I'm in recovery, nearly weight restored but not all the way to healthy just yet! Still got some more of me to come! This belly has been through hell and back… Again and again. It has been starved and empty and fed and bloated. I have stretch marks and loose skin from weight fluctuations. I have permanent lines where my stomach folds when I move. I have scars from the times I was at my lowest and tried to cut my tummy away. But this is me and this is the tummy I've got after a life time of self hatred and self abuse so I need to learn that this is my tummy and it's ok! It's ok to have scars and stretch marks! It's ok to have rolls in your tummy! And it's OK TO TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF! You don't have to punish yourself forever for something you can't change! The body your in is yours and the flaws that it has are yours! BE PROUD OF THEM! Be happy that your still here! Be grateful that after everything you have but your body through, it's still looking out for you! LOVE YOURSELF 💕 (via #InstaRepost) 💜 💜 So this is just a little reminder for anyone really struggling to love themselves, it's so hard but it is possible! And I still take photos to face my fears on my bad body image days! Like the beautiful Gina says 👏🏻FAKE👏🏻IT👏🏻TILL👏🏻YOU👏🏻MAKE👏🏻IT👏🏻 (You do not have to post your self love journey online!!! Everyone is different! I started this page as my open diary with only 10 followers!) keep going beautiful people!!! #positivebeatsperfect
Su cuenta documenta los altibajos de la enfermedad. En una de sus fotografías, publicada el miércoles pasado, se puede contemplar la evolución de la joven de Leeds, Inglaterra, contra la anorexia: desde la delgadísima adolescente de 13 años, pasando por la extrema delgadez antes de ser ingresada por última vez en rehabilitación para acabar con una instantánea de su cuerpo actualmente: “¡Esta ya no es mi vida! Tras 10 años decidí que amaba más a mi familia y a mis amigos que a mi enfermedad”, se puede leer junto a la imagen. En otros vídeos se le puede ver bailando y sonriendo. Actualmente es embajadora de Beat, una de las principales organizaciones británicas de lucha contra la anorexia. En su última imagen celebra su recuperación con un selfie: “¡Fui a mi primer bufet en 14 años! Tengo días malos, buenos y regulares, pero ¡hoy ha sido un gran día!”.
The most terrifying and delicious lunch I've had in a long time👌🏻💕 Pesto, tomato and mozzarella sandwich with CHIPS😱 I've tackled so many fears in the two days I've been on holiday! • spontaneously going out to eat somewhere I don't know the menu • eating 'extra' because my body needs it! • food shopping in a different country • so many scary foods ….. and so much more! 😱 I would never have been able to do any of this without recovery! Sometimes recovery seems like the hardest decision I've ever made but I promise you, the times when you can finally smile, let go and enjoy yourself. That's when you know it was all worth it… and it still is! 💪🏻 – – Stay strong my lovelies and keep fighting! I'm sending some of my new found strength out to you all💕💕💕 #edcommunity#eatingdisorder#anawho#fuckana#prorecovery#depressed#anxiety#edworrior#edarmy#edfamiliy#realrecovery#mentalillness#edfam#recoveryispossible#anorexianervosa#fuckanorexia#nourishtoflorish#nourishnotpunish#nourishyourbody#fighting#foodblogger#2fab4ana#bodypositive#vegetarian#pesto#foodporn#lunchout#holiday#fearfood