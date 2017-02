BuenosDíasNYC: Festival de “Cine raro”

Etan Patz's father, Stanley Patz with ADA Joel Seidemann after a second jury found Pedro Hernandéz guilty for murder in the second degree and kidnapping in the first degree. Etan Patz disappeared while walking to a school bus stop in 1979 in SoHo.

