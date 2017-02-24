¿A la banca rota? Mayweather podría estar en problemas de dinero

Durante años, Floyd Mayweather se ha mantenido en la élite de los deportistas mejor pagados de todo el mundo, hecho que el exboxeador se la pasa presumiendo en redes sociales, mostrándole a todo el mundo los excesos y derroches que suele hacer para pasársela bien.
Pero de acuerdo a Tony Robbins, autor de libros de autoayuda y orador muy reconocido en Estados Unidos, todo parece indicar que las arcas de “Money” comienzan a vaciarse y es muy probable que esté atravesando por serios problemas de dinero.
Según Robbins, Mayweather Jr. estaría lidiando con un grave problema por el que atraviesan todas las personas que tienen un origen humilde y que gracias a su esfuerzo y trabajo, llegan a ser gente importante y sobre todo, con muy buenos ingresos económicos.
Gotta love these backseat drivers so worried about another man's legacy instead of trying to write their own. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh. This is just one of my many checks, a cool $100,000,000.00 that I still have every dime of. Y'all still have to work however, I'm happily retired. At the end of the day, it's them Benjamin Franklins that matter to me, so the jokes on you. I've made smart investments, sorry for those who thought that I couldn't read, write, or count. Y'all call them watches, I call them time pieces. Y'all call them boats, I call them yachts. Y'all call them houses, I call them mansions. Y'all charter jets and we own jets. #TMT
El autor indica que todo mundo cae en el error de que con trabajar arduamente, ser inteligentes y tener llegar a tener el status quo tenemos ya la vida arreglada; sin embargo, pocos trazan un verdadero plan de vida a mediano y largo plazo.
Este motivador explica que el expugilista podría estar pasando un momento complicado, en el que aún no acaba de entender que ya no puede llevar la misma vida, intensa y llena de lujos, porque ya no percibe las mismas ganancias como cuando estaba en activo.
They say "Life Is What You Make It" and to that, I'll agree wholeheartedly! As I sit here acknowledging how blessed I am to be retired a year shy of my 40th birthday, it's nearly impossible to say that I am not living the "American Dream". Without my usual six-pack or muscle tone in sight, I can sit back and get the last laugh, knowing that I put in the "Hard Work & Dedication" to be 49-0. I'm blessed to wake up every morning, certain that my bank accounts are growing. Making 7 figures monthly without moving a finger, just further proves that I've made brilliant investments and decisions that allow me to walk away from the ring, comfortably. I'm proud to be a King. Video credit: @greg_larosa_tmt www.themoneyteam.com
La revista Business Insider calcula que Mayweather gasta unos 75 millones de dólares al año y que muy probablemente esto esté trayéndole graves problemas, como el no pagar impuestos o no cumplir con la liquidación de algunos pagos o préstamos, delitos que podrían acarrearle conflictos con las autoridades.
Con base en este análisis realizado por Robbins, varios son los medios que especulan que es por esta razón que le urge cerrar el combate contra Conor McGregor, el cual no ha podido concretarse debido a la paga desigual que haría que el estadounidense se lleve cerca de 100 millones de dólares en comparación con los 15 millones prometidos al irlandés.