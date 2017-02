BuenosDíasNYC: Descubre la capital del tatuaje

Come to 510 West 25th Street tonight ‪from 6-8pm‬ for the opening of “#JulianSchnabel: New Plate Paintings.” This is the artist's first show with Pace in almost 15 years, you won't want to miss it. image: “Self-Portrait as a Blind Swordsman Searching for Louise,” 2017

