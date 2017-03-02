Editorial: Corporate greed at the expense of immigrants

The class action filed by inmates at a private immigration prison shows how the human incarceration industry is benefiting from exploiting detainees. This is a deplorable practice that is banned in regular prisons.

Federal Judge John Kane increased the number of plaintiffs from 9 to the 50,000 or 60,000 people that have been held under the immigration detention system operated by private companies such as this case’s The GEO Group. There is a difference between people imprisoned who are awaiting deportation and people who are doing time for a crime.

The case states that the detainees were obligated to perform “forced labor” related to general cleaning of the facilities for one dollar, or for perks such as “ice cream or watching a movie.” They are suing for damages, alleging that the company profited at their expense.

While The GEO Group says that inmates voluntarily performed the tasks, the plaintiffs sustain that they were threatened with punishment including with solitary confinement if they refused.

These claims of abuse are nothing new.

The report “Warehoused and Forgotten: Immigrants Trapped in Our Shadow Private Prison System,” published in June 2014 by the American Civil Liberties Union, offers a detailed recount of how private prison companies take advantage of the fact that they are not under the supervision of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

An absence of even minimal regulation and the existence of financial incentives are a terrible combination. It allows for inmate overpopulation and for punishment application, such as solitary confinement, in a way that would be unacceptable in a regular prison.

Immigrant detention centers are good business. Government contracts guarantee them minimum occupancy, and they are low-security institutions with reduced staffing costs.

This specific lawsuit against the Aurora, Colorado, detention center states that only one person is assigned to clean a facility where 1,500 detainees are housed. The detainees are responsible for their personal areas, but not for cleaning the rest of the facilities or for other tasks they were forced to do.

This is a case of corporate greed taking advantage of vulnerable people who have no one to protect them. We hope that this lawsuit will send a clear message to stop abuse on the part of the industry, and the beginning of justice for these immigrants.