La hija de Michael Jackson como no la imaginas

Cover star @parisjackson has joined #WMEIMG for all areas of representation. We thank #stiefelentertainment for the opportunity. The dynamic duo of Tom & Arnold have successfully managed Paris, and along with her, have given us this fantastic opportunity to join them. I just wanted to announce my thanks to all! ❤️#teamparisjackson

A post shared by Ivan Bart (@ivanmbart) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:00am PST