Camila Cabello ya ha elegido la nacionalidad de su próximo amor y no es estadounidense

Here is to the late night conversations with milk and cookies, the living room dance parties, and the tightest hugs when we haven't seen each other for too long- and most of all to the memories we have yet to make. Here's to an amazing friend and a magical woman, @taylorswift happy birthday linda!!!!!!

A post shared by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Dec 13, 2016 at 1:41pm PST