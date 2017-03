Video: Ashley Graham muestra sus imágenes más calientes para Sports Illustrated

I can't thank the @si_swimsuit team enough for including me in their latest body diversity issue and forever changing my life! We believe that women of all shapes, sizes, ages and backgrounds should be represented and feel beautiful in their own skin. #siswim #lovetheskinyourein #beautybeyondsize –OH NO!! The sound didn't work!!!! Go to SI.com to see the full video!–

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:56am PST