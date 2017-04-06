Lil Mario, el niño boxeador que destruye hígados en su duro entrenamiento

Lil Mario es un pequeño boxeador estadounidense que empieza a sobresalir por su gran potencial.
La gran promesa de la “dulce ciencia” ha ganado notoriedad en una cuenta de Instagram en donde se puede seguir el arduo entrenamiento que lleva el pequeño.
A sus 11 años, Lil Mario ya acapara la atención de la gente que sigue el boxeo infantil y este niño ya cuenta con más de 3 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Hace unos días, en su cuenta (lil_mario_the_underdog_) aparecieron un par de videos en donde el niño tiene que pegar a otros chicos mayor a él. La potencia de su gancho de zurda quedó comprobada y con eso desató algunos comentarios de elogios.
“No hay muchas personas mayores que puedan soportar un golpe al cupero así, ese hombrecito tien un gancho infernal”, comentó una persona.
“Carajo, ese chico es una bestia”, agregó otro más.
“Asesino de hígados”, resumió otra persona.
Estos videos muestran la evolución de Lil Mario a través de los años
This is Lil mario 5 years old in petter gym in Pawtucket….only started to train for 3weeks them stop for 4years them came back at 9years old an been training for 2years stright we have alotta work to do but we getting there..we humble to work with champions an spar with champions will only make us better 😎
I LOVE MY SON SO MUCH HE SHOW ME SO MUCH HART AN A STAND UP KID.THIS IS MY NEXT PROJECT.AN FINALLY ME AN MY SON COULD WORK HARD.ONLY GOD NO I'M NOT LIEING MY SON NEVER TRAINED MORE THEN A MOTH NONE STOP…NEVER AN THAT WAS ON AN OFF..IT'S ALL GOD GIFTED…THIS IS HIS 11DAY NONE STOP IN THE GYM.. GOD WILLING AN I ALWAYS PUT GOD FRIST….MAKE SURE U ALL TAKE A GOOD LOOK MY SON ONLY 7 48POUNDS..NO MUSSLE ON HIM …W.A.T.C.H IN 30DAYS U WILL SEA A LIL CHANGE…BUT I WILL KEEP U POSTED FROM THIS DAY UNTIL 6MONTHS FROM NOW THAT'S WHEN HE WILL B ABLE TO STEP IN THE RING.HIS FRIST FIGHT…JUS WATCH WHAT THIS LIL CUB TURNS INTO..THE MOLDING…OF ..P.A.P.I.M.A.N…. 🙏💪
Coach MARK is one of the most humblest people I met him an Lil mario doing pad work mario learing a few new combos an also new workouts working with Lil future. Or with any champion will only make him better every time I go to Philly I feel like I'm at home they always treat my kids an me like fam.in an out the ring they very humble people coach mark an Lil future.💪💪
Petter Manfredo also a member on board to help Lil mario get better when he has spare time cuz he works with pros..so he has 3 coach's now ME Hersey an petter.GOD WILLING AN ALWAYS STAY HUMBLE AN PUT GOD FRIST…WE HUNTING DOWN THEN NATIONAL BELTS!!!…WE GONNA B RANKED THIS YEAR! WORKING WITH THE BEST KIDS IN SPARING …BUBBA..LIL RICHIE…AN LENOX….IT DOESN'T GET NO BETTER OUT HERE IN MY CITY…AN ALSO THANK MY OUT OF TOWN.FAMILY.PHILLY.ALWAYS ANOTHER HOME FOR US..SO WE WORKING WITH THE BEST SOUTHPAWS ..AN THE BEST OF THE BEST AN ONE OF MY FAVORITE FIGHTERS..RIGHT HANDED LIL FUTURE.WITH THAT LIST OF TALENT IT DON'T GET ANY BETTER…THANKS I'M HUMBLE AN GREATFULL TO HAVE ALL OF U KIDS HELPING MY SON .🙏🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪💪