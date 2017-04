Charlie Sheen posteó una foto de Brad Pitt como extra de uno de sus films

‪check out‬ ‪Brad Pitt‬ ‪in the background ‬ ‪as a server!!!‬ ‪No Man's Land‬ ‪circa '87‬ ‪bang! ‬ ‪#tbt‬ ‪©‬ ‪x!‬

A post shared by Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) on Apr 6, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT