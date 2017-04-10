Lista de nominados a Billboard Music Awards 2017

Shakira, Juan Gabriel, CNCO, y más latinos recibieron nominaciones

Se dieron a conocer a los artistas nominados a los Billboard Music Awards 2017, el premio otorgado por la prestigiosa revista.

Juan Gabriel, Maluma, Shakira, Carlos Vives, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, CNCO, entre otros fueron algunos de los latinos nominados a la entrega de premios.

Los Billboard Music Awards 2017 se darán a conocer el domingo, 21 de mayo en una gala en vivo desde Las Vegas que transmitirá la cadena ABC.

Lista completa de nominados

Mejor Artista Latino:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Mejor Álbum Latino:

J Balvin “Energia”

CNCO “Primera Cita”

Juan Gabriel “Los Dúo 2”

Juan Gabriel “Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho “Recuerden Mi Estilo”

Mejor Artista Latino:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Mejor Artista:

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Mejor Nuevo Artista:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Artista Masculino:

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Femenino:

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Mejor Dúo/Grupo:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Artista Billboard 200:

Beyoncé

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Hot 100:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista en Número de Ventas:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Artista en Radio:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Artista de Canciones en Streaming:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Artista Social:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Mejor Artista en Gira:

Justin Bieber

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Mejor Artista R&B:

Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Mejor Gira R&B:

Beyoncé

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Mejor Artista Rap:

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Mejor Gira Rap:

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Mejor Artista Country:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Mejor Gira Country:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Mejor Artista Rock:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Mejor Gira Rock:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Mejor Artista Dance/Electrónico:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Mejor Artista de Música Cristiana:

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Mejor Artista Gospel:

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyoncé “Lemonade”

Drake “Views”

Rihanna “Anti”

Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

Mejor Álbum de Banda Sonora:

“Hamilton: An American Musical”

“Moana”

“Purple Rain”

“Suicide Squad: The Album”

“Trolls”

Mejor Álbum R&B:

Beyoncé “Lemonade”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Frank Ocean “Blonde”

Rihanna “Anti”

The Weeknd “Starboy”

Mejor Álbum Rap:

J. Cole “4 Your Eyez Only”

Drake “Views”

Kevin Gates “Islah”

DJ Khaled “Major Key”

A Tribe Called Quest “We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service”

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean “They Don’t Know”

Florida Georgia Line “Dig Your Roots”

Blake Shelton “If I’m Honest”

Chris Stapleton “Traveller”

Keith Urban “Ripcord”

Mejor Álbum Rock:

The Lumineers “Cleopatra”

Metallica “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct”

Radiohead “A Moon Shaped Pool”

Red Hot Chili Peppers “The Getaway”

Twenty One Pilots “Blurryface”

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico:

The Chainsmokers “Bouquet (EP)”

The Chainsmokers “Collage (EP)”

Flume “Skin”

Kygo “Cloud Nine”

Lindsey Stirling “Brave Enough”

Mejor Álbum de Música Cristiana:

Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing”

Lauren Daigle “How Can It Be”

Joey + Rory “Hymns”

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Love Remains”

Skillet “Unleashed”

Mejor Álbum Gospel:

Tamela Mann “One Way”

Kirk Franklin “Losing My Religion”

Travis Greene “The Hill”

Tasha Cobbs “One Place: Live”

Hezekiah Walker “Better: Azusa- The Next Generation 2”

Mejor Canción Hot 100:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Canción Más Vendida:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Mejor Canción Radio:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Mejor Canción de Streaming (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Mejor Canción de Streaming (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

Desiigner “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Mejor Colaboración:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Mejor Canción R&B:

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

Bruno Mars “24K Magic”

Rihanna “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Mejor Colaboración R&B:

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “Starboy”

Mejor Canción Rap:

Desiigner “Panda”

Drake “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Mejor Colaboración Rap:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane “Black Beatles”

Mejor Canción Country:

Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”

Little Big Town “Better Man”

Keith Urban “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Mejor Colaboración Country:

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK “Setting The World On Fire”

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill “Sober Saturday Night”

Mejor Canción Rock:

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors “Unsteady”

Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”

Mejor Canción de Música Cristiana:

Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Thy Will”

Skillet “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Mejor Canción Gospel:

Jekalyn Carr “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin “Wanna Be Happy?”

Travis Greene “Made A Way”

Hezekiah Walker “Better”