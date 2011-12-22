Time to reconsider

The gridlock in Washington that could lead to a Social Security tax increase for 140 million Americans is mostly a product of internal ideological divisions in the Republican Party.

The Senate’s Democratic majority negotiated with the GOP caucus -with House Speaker John Boehner’s approval- a two-month extension of the tax benefit and accelerating the timetable for a decision on the controversial Keytonepipeline.

The deal was a practical solution to handle the bill the House of Representatives approved, which included a tax cut extension, the pipeline, an unemployment reform and many more measures that are completely unrelated to the Social Security withholding.

The Senate, far from providing a lasting solution, decided to temporarily simplify the process, expecting the House to ratify the deal so Americans can continue receiving the benefit after the holidays. The discussion was left for later.

However, the Lower Chamber’s most conservative group pressed Boehner to switch strategies and make the most of the situation in order to obtain concessions from the White House. They decided to negotiate as if this were a regular bill, against the wishes of Democratic and Republican Senators.

It is unavoidable to compare the House’s attitude of imposing objections and conditions to extend a tax cut for the large majority of Americans with the positive attitude and ease with which they promoted the extension of the Bush tax cuts, which mainly benefited the wealthiest.

A Republican group is in disagreement about whether extending the payroll tax cut benefits the economy. Nevertheless, this extension was expected to be approved, even if only to curry favor with taxpayers for the 2013 election year.

But the House’s ideological intransigence reappeared in its most vicious form when members rejected the Senate deal. They are betting on taking advantage of the situation, whether by obtaining concessions or blaming the president for the impasse.

Still, polls reveal that this is a huge mistake that hurts the GOP politically and impacts the pocketbooks of working Americans.

It is time for the House of Representatives to reconsider and pass the tax extension the Senate approved. This will be the best for everyone, including the Republicans.

La Opinión/ImpreMedia