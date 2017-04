Salsa, Pisco, flamenco y jaripeo en una semana llena de eventos que no se pueden perder

We hope you're practicing your Sevillanas for La Féria! Check out this great video of these dancers living their best life! This year, Flamenco Vivo is in partnership with @artsflamenco to bring you La Féria! Check the link in our bio to purchase tickets! April 29th, from 5-11pm! Olé!

A post shared by Flamenco Vivo (@flamencovivo) on Apr 18, 2017 at 10:44am PDT