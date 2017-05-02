Avión enfrenta terrible turbulencia que deja 27 pasajeros heridos

3 hours ago I was on a Plane going From Moscow to Bangkok, out of nowhere we hit turbulence, that was so bad that it was throwing people around like crazy. Blood everywhere, people with broken bones, noses, open fractures, baby's with head injuries, I can keep going and going. Thank God we are Alive! I really hope @aeroflot @aeroflotrus will do right by everybody that got hurt! Aeroflot personnel was nothing but heroes who did everything that they could to help the people that were hurt. Regarding the pilot, I can say he saved us all. #thankyou I can honestly say I have never been so scared in my life before. #aeroflot #emergency. we are ok!

A post shared by Rostik Rusev (@krlrgstk) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT