FOTOS: Pareja de California se casa en el Everest y el testimonio es espectacular

Largas caminatas y bajas temperaturas para casarse a su manera. Las fotos son de otro mundo

Las fotos de la boda en el Everest. Charleston Churchill/Instagram
Por: Redacción

Caminatas de seis horas sin parar, 15 grados bajo cero y más de 5000 metros de altura hay detrás de las fotos de casamiento de esta pareja californiana. Fans de los deportes y de la naturaleza, Ashley Schmeider y James Sisson eligieron uno de los campos base del Everest para que fuera el escenario de su día más especial.

Para llegar al objetivo, viajaron con su fotógrafo (especialista en fotos de casamientos “extremos”) durante 3 semanas. Al final del camino, ella se vistió de blanco y el usó un traje impoluto para contrastar con el increíble paisaje.

De fondo, el pico del monte más alto, las nubes de mil colores y la nieve. Lo que no se ve es que abajo de todo el lujo tenían botas de alta montaña. Después de la travesía, dijeron que nunca se hubieran imaginado algo tan demandante. Al ver las fotos, creemos que valió la pena.

Charleston Churchill

Las fotos son de Charleston Churchill, fotógrafo de bodas de aventura. Si quieres ver más de sus imágenes síguelo en Instagram.

