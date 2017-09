Fotos: Gina Rodriguez presume cuerpazo posando para la revista ‘Shape’

If feels incredibly bizarre and unnatural to celebrate during these times. My mind is constantly working to try and see where I can help, contribute and grow. So then maybe it is right to share this cover of @shape magazine because it marks a time in my life where I pushed myself to the max. Where I learned that being healthy was self love. That putting myself, vulnerabilities and all, out there for the world to judge isn't as scary today. We must make those risks in order for change and growth to occur. I love this cover. Not because I feel good and myself and real in it but because it pushed me to a place that wasn't easy and I conquered. All and all, here it is my cover of the October issue of @shape peace and love y'all. Head to shape.com/gina for a peek inside the issue where I talk about body confidence, being an equal-opportunity eater, and how nailing a pull-up has made me mentally stronger.

A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:52am PDT