Hija de Paul Walker y Vin Diesel recordaron al actor en el día de su cumpleaños

Meadow y Diesel compartieron unas tiernas imágenes del fallecido actor en sus cuentas de Instagram
Paul hubiera cumplido 44 años.
Por: Redacción

A casi cuatro años de su muerte y en el día de su cumpleaños, la hija del actor Paul Walker, Meadow, recordó a su padre con una tierna foto. En la imagen se la ve vestida de princesa y bailando junto a él, quien la mira sonriente.

El protagonista de la saga ‘Fast and Furious’ falleció en diciembre de 2013, cuando se encontraba en un auto que conducía un amigo que se descontroló y dio directo contra una columna.

¡En honor al cumpleaños de mi papá, te desafiamos a que hagas el bien! Postea una foto o un video que represente un acto de bondad y nomina a cuatro personas a sumarse al desafío! Taguea a la fundación con el hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, así podemos chequear todos tus posteos!”, escribió la joven como consigna.

En tanto, el actor y amigo de Paul, Vin Diesel, subió una imagen de su propia hija y de Walker con el siguiente epígrafe:

Feliz cumpleaños Pablo… Tú has cambiado al mundo y aún lo haces. Tu amor vive a través de quienes han tenido la gran fortuna de conocerte. Meadow se graduó este verano, nos ha dado mucho orgullo. Ella está construyendo una fundación a tu nombre para ayudar al mundo Puedes creer que Cody [el hermano de Paul] está en Houston continuando el trabajo que tanto te apasionaba [esa localidad fue perjudicada por el huracán Irma]. Recuerdas cuando estábamos en Haití y me preguntaste qué nombre elegiría y ahora @reachoutww está haciendo realidad el sueño. Todos los ángeles te extrañan, yo te extraño”.

