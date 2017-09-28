Famosos lamentan en redes la muerte de Hugh Hefner

Hefner falleció de causas naturales a los 91 años
Hugh Hefner posando junto a las ‘conejitas’.
Por: Redacción

El mundo del espectáculo se encuentra consternado ante la noticia de la muerte de Hugh Hefner, fundador de la revista Playboy, quien de acuerdo a un comunicado que emitió la revista, falleció de causas naturales a los 91 años.

El ícono americano y fundador de Playboy, Hugh Hefner falleció hoy. Tenía 91 años. #QEPDHef“, publicó la cuenta de oficial de Twitter de Playboy con una cita del empresario que dice: “La vida es muy corta para estar viviendo el sueño de alguien más”.

Los famosos han reaccionado en redes sociales después de conocer la noticia.

