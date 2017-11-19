Las mejores fotos de la boda de Serena Williams y Alexis Ohanian

Mucha felicidad en Nueva Orleans
Las mejores fotos de la boda de Serena Williams y Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams y su prometido Alexis Ohanian esperan un bebé.
Foto: Instagram / serenawilliams
Por: Redacción

La tenista Serena Williams contrajo matrimonio con Alexis Ohanian el jueves pasado en Nueva Orleans. Fotos del evento social han comenzado a circular en redes sociales este fin de semana.

Celebridades como Beyoncé y Kim Kardashian estuvieron en la recepción, que se realizó en el Contemporary Arts Center.

Williams y Ohania fueron padres hace poco de una bebita. Los dejamos con las mejores imágenes.

 

Official. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

💃🏿🕺🏻 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

