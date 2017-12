Hallan muerta a niña autista desaparecida en Florida

SAD NEWS: Police in Port St. Lucie said they've found the body of missing 4y/o Chelsea Noel in a lake.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1LbrI47Raj

— Blk & Missing FDN (@BAM_FI) December 4, 2017