Atrévete esta Navidad a lucir unas “Bauble Brows”

En Instagram surgió esta tendencia ideal para mujeres atrevidas

Guía de Regalos

Atrévete esta Navidad a lucir unas “Bauble Brows”
Decora tus cejas como si fueran árboles de navidad.
Foto: Instagram
Por: Redacción

Ni porque estamos prácticamente en los últimos días del año, nuevas tendencias de belleza siguen surgiendo, y muchas de ellas van ad hoc con la época navideña.

En Instagram encontramos gran variedad de opciones para hacerte un cambio de imagen, pero el que te mostramos a continuación solo es para chicas muy atrevidas.

Se trata de las Bauble brows, que en español se traduce a algo así como Cejas de esfera. Como su nombre lo dice, consiste en colocar esferas en tus cejas, como si se trataran de un árbol de Navidad o una de las típicas guirnaldas que ocupamos para decorar en esta época del año.

🎄B A U B L E S 🎄 • • • Kinda disappointed in this look but merry Christmas!!!! Inspired by a Pinterest if you know the original artist pls DM me!! 🎄🎄 • • #makeup #cute #makeupartist #mua #hudabeauty #peachyqueenblog @hudabeauty #makeupart #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabeverlyhills #makeuptutorial #undiscovered_MUA #l4l #f4f #meme #sunny #cute #red #undiscovered_muas #mua_underdogs #christmas

A post shared by The lil makeup bee 🐝 (@bronya_h) on

🎶Oh Christmas Brow, Oh Christmas Brow🎶 – Not my best work, but I had fun creating this🎄 Inspired by @taytay_xx Used: • @nyxcosmetics Control Freak brow gel • @morphebrushes The Jaclyn Hill palette (with a little editing to make the green stand out) • @maybelline Gel Liner in Blackest Black • @stilacosmetics Magnificent Metals liquid shadow in Diamond Dust and Bronze Bell • @nyxcosmetics loose glitter in GL 08 Bronze • An earring stud for the star⭐️ (I couldn’t bend the pointy part of the stud off, so I had to glue it on my brow and edit it out) – #makeup #makeuptutorial #makeupartist #makeuplover #makeupjunkie #eyebrows #eye #blueeyes #christmastree #christmas #christmasmakeup #mua #beauty #beautyblogger #anastasiabeverlyhills #morphe #undiscovered_muas #underratedmakeupbabes

A post shared by Shelby Birkeland💋 (@shhhhelbs_) on

La idea fue de una usuaria llamada Bronya, la cual es amante del maquillaje. El secreto está en agregar a tus cejas mucho color y brillo, pero sobre todo, poner algún tipo de piedra preciosa en el arco de tus cejas.

Light it up! 😜💡favourite time of the year 🎄✨ #makeup #makeover #eyemakeup #makeupinspiration #christmas #christmasmakeup #credittotheowner #mua #sydneymakeupartist #makeupartist #makeupblog #wakeupandmakeup #eyelive4beauty #peachyqueenblog #powerofmakeup #allmodernmakeup #shimycatsmua #hudabeauty #dressyourface #liveglam #makegirlz #makeupfeed #flawlesssdolls #fakeupfix #slaysolutely #beautyrp

A post shared by Jessica Ghazal Makeup (@jessicaghazalmakeup) on

Así que ya lo sabes, si quieres ser la estrella en tu próxima reunión navideña, aquí tienes una buena opción.

Christmas mood 🎄 Love u @taytay_xx ❤❤ #taytortot #picoftheday #makeup #christmastime #christmasmakeup #photooftheday #selfie #day #followme

A post shared by ☠ Ｄ Ｒ Ｅ Ａ Ｍ Ｅ Ｒ ☠ (@_darkside_xx) on

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

El Niño Prodigio

Lee tu horóscopo de hoy

Alrededor de la web

Guía de Regalos

Ahorra tiempo y dinero estas fiestas.
Haz clic aquí para ver la guía