Atrévete esta Navidad a lucir unas “Bauble Brows”

Ni porque estamos prácticamente en los últimos días del año, nuevas tendencias de belleza siguen surgiendo, y muchas de ellas van ad hoc con la época navideña.
En Instagram encontramos gran variedad de opciones para hacerte un cambio de imagen, pero el que te mostramos a continuación solo es para chicas muy atrevidas.
Se trata de las Bauble brows, que en español se traduce a algo así como Cejas de esfera. Como su nombre lo dice, consiste en colocar esferas en tus cejas, como si se trataran de un árbol de Navidad o una de las típicas guirnaldas que ocupamos para decorar en esta época del año.
🎄B A U B L E S 🎄 • • • Kinda disappointed in this look but merry Christmas!!!! Inspired by a Pinterest if you know the original artist pls DM me!! 🎄🎄 • • #makeup #cute #makeupartist #mua #hudabeauty #peachyqueenblog @hudabeauty #makeupart #wakeupandmakeup #anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiabeverlyhills #makeuptutorial #undiscovered_MUA #l4l #f4f #meme #sunny #cute #red #undiscovered_muas #mua_underdogs #christmas
🎶Oh Christmas Brow, Oh Christmas Brow🎶 – Not my best work, but I had fun creating this🎄 Inspired by @taytay_xx Used: • @nyxcosmetics Control Freak brow gel • @morphebrushes The Jaclyn Hill palette (with a little editing to make the green stand out) • @maybelline Gel Liner in Blackest Black • @stilacosmetics Magnificent Metals liquid shadow in Diamond Dust and Bronze Bell • @nyxcosmetics loose glitter in GL 08 Bronze • An earring stud for the star⭐️ (I couldn’t bend the pointy part of the stud off, so I had to glue it on my brow and edit it out) – #makeup #makeuptutorial #makeupartist #makeuplover #makeupjunkie #eyebrows #eye #blueeyes #christmastree #christmas #christmasmakeup #mua #beauty #beautyblogger #anastasiabeverlyhills #morphe #undiscovered_muas #underratedmakeupbabes
La idea fue de una usuaria llamada Bronya, la cual es amante del maquillaje. El secreto está en agregar a tus cejas mucho color y brillo, pero sobre todo, poner algún tipo de piedra preciosa en el arco de tus cejas.
Light it up! 😜💡favourite time of the year 🎄✨ #makeup #makeover #eyemakeup #makeupinspiration #christmas #christmasmakeup #credittotheowner #mua #sydneymakeupartist #makeupartist #makeupblog #wakeupandmakeup #eyelive4beauty #peachyqueenblog #powerofmakeup #allmodernmakeup #shimycatsmua #hudabeauty #dressyourface #liveglam #makegirlz #makeupfeed #flawlesssdolls #fakeupfix #slaysolutely #beautyrp
Así que ya lo sabes, si quieres ser la estrella en tu próxima reunión navideña, aquí tienes una buena opción.