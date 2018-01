¿Oprah para presidenta en 2020?, la sola idea entusiasma a progresistas contra Trump

To those saying #Oprah is problematically equivalent to Trump, let’s be clear:

1. Oprah actually IS self made.

2. Oprah has actually MANAGED largesuccessful organizations.

3. Oprah surrounds herself w/experts & actually LISTENS to them.

4. Oprah is infinitely teachable.

— 🌪🌪ℍ𝕦𝕣𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕟𝕖 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕕𝕒𝕪🌪🌪 (@RebelPussy) January 9, 2018