¡Impresionante! ¿Puedes distinguir quién es la madre y quién es la hija?

Jessica Kimber Enslow es una orgullosa madre que ha encontrado en el ejercicio un estilo muy saludable de vida y así lo comparte con sus seguidores en Instagram, sin embargo lo que más llama la atención es su increíble apariencia juvenil, que la hace pasar por hermana o amiga de su hija.
Madre de siete hijos y con 43 años, su ‘look’ la hace pasar como de 23, los mismos que recién cumplió su hija Alyssa Kimber.
Jefa de una numerosa familia de Utah, Jessica comparte con orgullo las imágenes que dejan petrificados a sus cientos de miles de seguidores. Siempre resaltado que resulta imposible distinguir quién es la hija y quién es la madre.
Good morning!! I’m still cuddled up in bed trying to convince myself to get up for the day 🙊 The kiddos wanted to stay at Grandma’s for a few more days, & I do love them to pieces, but I’ll never complain about a little peace & quiet. 😉 I also don’t really have an excuse to skip another #gymday so I def have that on my to-do list today! Who else plans to workout today?🏋🏼♀️ • • • • • #fashionable #christmastime #winterfashion #utahmom #fitmom #momanddaughter #beanie #beanieseason #thatsdarling #momlifestyle #momlifeisthebestlife #eternalmotherhood #abmlifeiscolorful #joyfulmamas #flashesofdelight #liveauthentic #mybeautifulmess #pursuepretty #petitejoys #darlingdaily #livethelittlethings #myunicornlife #theeverygirl #pursuewhatislovely #glitterguide #postitfortheaesthetic #theverydayproject #howyouglow
Wadup #fitfam I'm so proud of myself. I made it to the gym TWO days in a row! 👏🏼🙌🏼😂 Makes it easier when you have a gym buddy 👯 Thanks @alyssa_kimber for sweating with me! 💦🏋🏼♀️ #imonaroll • • • • • • • • #bikinicompetitor #ifbb #bikiniathlete #bbgmom #bikiniprep #bbgcommunity #girlswholift #utahfitfam #transformation #mealprep #progress #fitover30 #fitspo #fitness #bbgover30 #fitover40 #weightloss #bodyafterbaby #mombod #beforeandafter #girlswholift #fitnesstransformation #fitmom #cardio #fitmum #bbgbabe #bikinibody #warriorfuel #transformationtuesday
Más destacado aún es que la estadounidense ha logrado su figura con base en esfuerzo y disciplina. En el presente luce mucho más joven y atlética de lo que lucía en sus 20.
Initially, I constructed a long post in response to a lot of negativity I’ve recently received for having 7 kids, but ultimately decided I didn’t need to dwell on the negativity here. 🙅🏻♀️ This is simply a portion of my journey in life & a platform that connects me to other amazing people and mothers who have an interest in supporting one another, not just physically but emotionally & spiritually. 😇 One question I get a lot is “How do you manage your time with so many children for working out, etc?” 😅 First of all, I have an amazing husband who is very supportive, older kids who can help here & there, plus parents and in-laws who are willing to help out when needed. I also know if there’s a will there’s a way. I started just working out at home, but once I began training with a professional trainer, it got to be too much for family, so I began paying for daycare at the gym. Now, my hubby & I have it set up where 3 days/week we go while they are all in school. I do cardio before anyone is awake on Mondays & we plan on going on Saturdays & will have an older child help out for a bit. It’s been an adjustment for us, but it’s working really well for now. I always say, “You do what you can!” Be strict about your goals & flexible on how to achieve them! There are plenty of moms out there who have made tons of progress from their own homes. Make modifications, if necessary, but we can all improve our health if we really want to! ♥️ • • • • • • #transformationtuesday #fatloss #fitnessjourney #fitmums #fitmamas #fitmoms #transformations #weightlosstips #trainlikeagirl #loveyourselfmore #weighttraining #cardio #abworkout #armworkout #fitspo #utahfitfam #utah #utahfitness #howtoloseweight #antiaging #timeless #countingmacros #momswholift #momlife #eternallove #beachbody #bikinibody #bikiniprep #girlsgonesporty #fitover40
Y es que después de sus embarazos, la joven madre comenzó a correr y a hacer ejercicio, para luego abrazar al fitness, que prácticamente le cambió la vida.
I've gotten a lot of comments lately asking how do I handle having SEVEN KIDS??! 😳 Well, let me tell you, since school has started I feel like a chicken with my head cut off!!! 🐔😐 I didn't even make it to the gym ONCE this week yet 😬😩😭 But I honestly feel like my life is finally getting easier, in general, now than after having only ONE kid! Why? 1) My youngest is pretty much potty trained 2) I have older kids to help me 3) I have an amazing support system between my husband, his parents and my parents ☺️♥️ 4) I am more mature than my 20-year-old self and know what comes with the territory 😂💩🍕🍭🤸🏽♀️🏈🏀🚗🎡🎠🛁❤️….. But in terms of maintaining my physique while significantly reducing my workouts? I am a little softer, yes, but I am actually shocked at the difference between hardly working out the past 3 months versus a year ago when the same thing happened and I lost a ton of progress. I credit my change in eating habits to @shaneheugly my fitness coach & taking my @warriorfuel_supps HERS #preworkout {code: jessicafit} which has helped SO much with controlling my appetite and keeping my metabolism up! 🙏🏻 I know I've said this a million times, but truly, I can't credit a workout regimen at the moment, other than my recent training with Shane. I'm hoping I'll settle into a routine soon and be able to get into the gym more regularly. I want it more than you know, but family does come first & everyone's schedules are so staggered, it's been difficult to manage it at this point. HAPPY FRIDAY LOVES! Enjoy your weekend!! ♥️🌺🌿
“Primero recibí mucha negatividad por tener 7 hijos, pero después decidí que no tenía por qué aguantarlo. Esta es una simple porción de mi vida que me ayuda a conectarme con otras increíbles madres que tienen la intención de ayudarse unas a otras”, escribe tratando de inspirar a otras mujeres a ponerse en forma y mejorar su autoestima.
Happy Birthday to my sweet girl @alyssa_kimber 💗 My, how time has flown! I can’t believe you are now 3 years older than when I had you! 👶🏼➡️👱🏼♀️ And thank you @sweettoothfairy ♛ for making the day even more memorable with a beautiful birthday cake! 🎂 #sweettoothfairy #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #23 • • • • • #girlsjustwannahavefun #birthdaycelebration #autumn #fallfashion #utah #utahcakes #utahblogger #fitness #fitnessblogger #momofmany #fitmom #octoberbaby #utahlife #sahm #momlife #lifestyleblogger #fitsporation #fitlife #blondegirls #brunettebabe #bossgirls #mompreneur #mombod #bodyafterbaby #bikinibabe #jessicaenslow
“La transformación del cuerpo por embarazo no existe”, asegura la espigada Jessica.
Su caso ha sido muy comentado en redes sociales, donde se ha convertido en una verdadera celebridad. Y es que es una verdadera inspiración para lucir “siempre joven”.
I made it in bright & early to the gym yesterday 🌄 & just did an hour of low intensity cardio. First off, I’ve decided Mondays will just always be cardio days since the gym is beyond packed early in the morning 😩 & I’m never in the mood to wander around figuring out what I can use & then waste a half hour looking like a lost 🐶 just to end up grabbing some dumbbells🙄. I’m sometimes even lucky if I can get a cardio machine that I want. 😒 Also, I was feeling a bit low on energy & now I know why. I’ve finally caught a mild tummy bug from my little girl, who has been not feeling well the past couple of days. I decided to get a little extra sleep this morning & continue prepping my house for Thanksgiving 🦃🥧🍽 I’m just going to play things by ear based on listening to what my body needs. Besides, your body’s metabolism increases when you get sick as it works to overcome the illness. Luckily, it is super mild & I can still function pretty well. Just slowing down a little 🐢😉 • • • • • #transformationtuesday #positivemood #fitfluential #bestlifeproject #justdoit #fitnessforlife #getfit #training #activeliving #iwill #staypositive #youcandoit #sweatpink #werunsocial #beachbody #fitnessgirl #thesweatlife #powerofshe #fitnesslifestyle #fitnesslover #dreambig #pursuewhatislovely #glitterguide #flashesofdelight #postitfortheaesthetic #hairgoals #petitejoys #livethelittlethings #myunicornlife #brunette