Foto: Mamá de Justin Bieber expresa su admiración por el

Pattie Mallette, la mamá de Justin Bieber, tomó las redes sociales para escribirle una carta de amor en donde expresa su admiración por el.
“Estoy tan orgullosa del enorme hombrecito que eres, y el hombrecito en el que te estas convirtiendo“, escribió Mallette en Instagram con una foto acompañada de ella y el sin camisa mostrando todos sus tatuajes.
“Nadie es perfecto y nunca lo seremos (siempre necesitaremos paciencia para cada quien), pero tu relación genuina con Jesús es evidente en las elecciones que haces cada día. Admiro tu carácter y tu integridad“, continuó.
La madre del intérprete de “Love Yourself” dice que le gusta lo chistoso que es.
“Estás madurando de una forma muy bella. Eres tan chistoso que me encuentro riendo cuando estoy sola, recordando algo que dijiste o hiciste. Tu corazón es de oro. Te amo hasta la luna y de vuelta“, concluyó.
Al finalizar el escrito escribió: “P.D. ¿Mencioné que estaba orgullosa de ti?”
I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good “fruit” you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation