Rose McGowan cuenta cómo fue violada por Harvey Weinstein

I’m incredibly excited and proud to share my story with you when BRAVE comes out tomorrow, and I hope it guides you on your journey to being braver than ever. It’s time to tell the truth, break free, and rise. I want to hear from all of you – so please share your stories, videos, and art with the #BeBRAVE hashtag so I can hear you, see your work, and amplify your voices. Let’s start a conversation. Let’s be fierce. Let’s be #BeBrave.

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Jan 29, 2018 at 2:41pm PST