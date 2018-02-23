Nunca has visto a Jennifer López tan maternal como en este video…

Los gemelos que procreó con Marc Anthony deben estar muy contentos
JLo llama “Coconuts” a sus hijos.
Por: Primera Hora

La cantante Jennifer López nunca tiene reparos en compartir en las redes sociales su gran amor hacia sus hijos. Y el cumpleaños número 10 de los gemelos no fue la excepción.

La “Diva de El Bronx” compartió ayer en su cuenta de Instagram un vídeo -con el tema de fondo “Just the Way You Are”, de Bruno Mars- que repasa con imágenes instancias del crecimiento de los menores. Lo acompañó con un mensaje en el que manifiesta su alegría de celebrar una década con sus retoños, producto de su relación con su expareja Marc Anthony.

“Es difícil entender que han pasado 10 años desde que estas dos fuerzas de la naturaleza vinieron a mi mundo y cambiaron mi vida para siempre … sanaron mi alma y rejuvenecieron mi existencia … me enseñaron sobre el amor y la vida y sobre mí misma de una manera que nunca imaginé … y estoy enamorada para siempre de esos rostros hermosos …”

It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever… you healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence… you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined… and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces… #wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare

Aparte, dedicó a cada uno de sus “Coconuts” -como suele llamarlos-, unas palabras.

“Emme eres mi alma, mi niño interior personificicado el ser humano más profundo y sensible que he conocido … y adoro todo sobre ti … tu sentido artístico, tu independencia, tu fuerza y tu espíritu sensible … Feliz 10mo cumpleaños, mi princesa malvaviscos … Sé que estás creciendo mucho, pero siempre serás mi coco precioso”.

“Max eres mi corazón, mi amor y mi luz … iluminas todos los días para mí con tu amabilidad y cariño, tu amor y tu conciencia … tu energía es incomparable, tu sentido del humor hace reír a todos los que te rodean, y me maravillo de tu profunda comprensión de las personas y del mundo … mi vieja alma, mi hermoso niño, feliz décimo cumpleaños Sé que te estás poniendo tan grande pero siempre serás mi coconut precioso…”.

