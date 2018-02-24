Inspirador: Esquiador olímpico se va sin medalla pero salva una vida en PyeongChang

SIHEUNG, Corea del Sur – El esquiador Gus Kenworthy no pudo revalidar su medalla de plata en los Juegos Olímpicos de Invierno, pero sí regresará a casa con una experiencia de vida.
El atleta estadounidense -célebre por el beso a su pareja, el actor Mattew Wilkas tras terminar su competencia- adoptó un cachorro luego de haber visitado una de las miles de granjas que existen en Corea donde se crían perros, los cuales son sacrificados para, posteriormente, ser vendidos en mercados públicos para ser utilizados en platillos de consumo humano.
“Es uno de los lugares más tristes que he estado. Honestamente me siento con el corazón destrozado“, comentó Kenworthy, quien hace cuatro años terminó segundo en Sochi, Rusia, donde adoptó a otros cinco perros callejeros.
En Corea del Sur es común que la población coma carne de perro. Se estima que hay más de 17,000 granjas en todo el país asiático y alrededor de 2 millones de perros son sacrificados al año para ser comidos.
“Son perros dignos de compañía, dignos de ser mascotas. Lo único que quieren es afecto y atención, y están atrapados en diminutas jaulas metálicas en la nieve sin nada que comer”, agregó Kenworthy.
La granja está situada a menos de 100 metros de una calle transitada, a unos 45 minutos en coche del centro de Seúl. Los cachorros y sus madres viven dentro de estrechas casas, rodeadas de tuberías oxidadas, macetas de cerámica mugrientas y colchones viejos.
Kenworthy dijo que quiere cuidar sus palabras para no ofender a otra cultura, aunque agregó que si los coreanos quieren comer perro, al menos éstos animales deberían de ser mejor tratados.
“No creo que sea justo venir y decir: ‘La manera en que hacemos algo es la correcta’. Pero tampoco creo que la crueldad sea una forma de cultura“, lanzó.
This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of some, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ❤️🐶