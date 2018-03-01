Video: Camila Cabello abrirá conciertos de Taylor Swift y su reacción fue épica

Camila Cabello está teniendo un año increíble en la música tras el éxito de “Havana”. La intérprete cubano-mexicana recientemente lanzó su primer álbum como solista y ha emprendido su primera gira en solitario también.
Las buenas noticias continúan para la que fuera integrante del grupo Fifth Harmony ya que su amiga Taylor Swift anunció que, junto a Charli XCX, abrirán sus conciertos.
Para Cabello, la oportunidad representa exponer su música ante una base de seguidores impresionante alrededor del mundo.
Camila no tardó en poner su reacción en Instagram expresando toda esa emoción al saber el reto que se presenta en su camino.
on every level, this is a dream come true as a fan, i’m going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs as a friend, it’s a GIANT SLEEPOVER as the girl who had a Taylor swift poster in her room when she was 14 and wanted SO BADLY to go to the speak now tour (distinctly remember my friends going to school the next day raving about it and me like 😭😭😭😭), ITS A DREAM as the girl who would sing Hey Stephen thinking of the boy in class who didn’t know my name LMAO, it’s. A. DREAM also, @charli_xcx WHO I ADORE, WHAT?!!!!!! this is going to be so much fun!!!! thank you @taylorswift for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much !!!!!!!!