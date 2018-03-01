Video: Camila Cabello abrirá conciertos de Taylor Swift y su reacción fue épica

on every level, this is a dream come true as a fan, i’m going to be singing every song at the top of my lungs as a friend, it’s a GIANT SLEEPOVER as the girl who had a Taylor swift poster in her room when she was 14 and wanted SO BADLY to go to the speak now tour (distinctly remember my friends going to school the next day raving about it and me like 😭😭😭😭), ITS A DREAM as the girl who would sing Hey Stephen thinking of the boy in class who didn’t know my name LMAO, it’s. A. DREAM also, @charli_xcx WHO I ADORE, WHAT?!!!!!! this is going to be so much fun!!!! thank you @taylorswift for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much !!!!!!!!

