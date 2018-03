Acuchillan a sobrino de Elizabeth Hurley

My 21 year old nephew @mileshurley1 was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night. He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.

