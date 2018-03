A 23 años de la muerte de Selena Quintanilla, ¿qué pasó con su esposo?

How's this for a Throwback Thursday? I found this gem of a picture while going through one of my storage units this afternoon. From left to right…Ricky Vela (keyboards), Pete Astudillo (vocals), Me (guitar) 😉 , Selena Quintanilla-Perez (Lead Vocals) 🙂 , Suzette Quintanilla (drums), A.B. Quintanilla III (Bass), and Joe Ojeda (keyboards)…otherwise known as Selena Y Los Dinos. Soundcheck/warm-up for Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Las Vegas (circa. 1992) Good times with one of the baddest bands…INDEED! 🙂

