Cámara de Representantes aprueba fondos para evitar cierre del gobierno, otra vez sin DACA 

Day 10:@SpeakerRyan,

In Jan‘17 you told Angelica that you’d find a “good, humane solution” for #DACA kids.

You had a chance to do that in the omnibus & you didn’t.

We’re asking you to keep your word & give us a vote on the #DreamAct or #USAact.

Sincerely,@RepLujanGrisham pic.twitter.com/n5Tk9FBcjM

— Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) March 22, 2018