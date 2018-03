El eslovaco Martin Skrtl casi se ahoga con su lengua tras un balonazo

Praise should go to the @sfzofficial player who reacted fast to prevent @Fenerbahce defender @Skrtl_Martin from swallowing his tongue,during their Kings Cup match with Thailand,after a horrible hit to his face.Quick Recovery Skrtel#InternationalFriendlies pic.twitter.com/w7DiWIY4Mt

— Football2wire (@Football2wire) March 25, 2018