Ataque químico en Siria deja decenas de muertos y causa indignación

On 4/7, amidst continuous bombardment of Douma, over 500 cases, mostly women & children, were brought to local medical centers with symptoms indicative of exposure to a chemical agent. 42 reported killed. SAMS & @SyriaCivilDef condemn attack on Douma. https://t.co/X3ufJv1a9j pic.twitter.com/VWPoDvDVIt

— SAMS (@sams_usa) April 8, 2018