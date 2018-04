Las 10 fotos más “hot” de la novia de Usain Bolt, la “Kardashian jamaiquina”

The Legend. . Happiest of birthdays to the most humble, selfless, hardworking and motivating person I know. Every single day I feel like the luckiest woman to have you in my life. You are nothing short of amazing. . I love you baby, and remember… EVERY DAY WE LIT ❤️🙌🏼

A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:32am PDT