VIDEO: Rompen la cabeza del técnico de Besiktas en clásico de Turquía

Besiktas coach coach Senol Gunes needed 5 stitches and will remain in hospital overnight after being hit by object thrown from stands at Fenerbahce. Semifinal suspended. Fights in tunnel between players and staff of both teams. Besiktas president slams security pic.twitter.com/zLF8wRnEIB

