Ivanka Trump causa polémica por su traje sastre

Talking #TaxReform today in Rocky River, OH with US Treasurer Jovita Carranza, Senator Rob Portman, Representative Jim Renacci and Mayor Bobst. With more money in their pockets, thanks to #TaxCuts, Americans can spend their hard-earned income on realizing the American Dream!

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 20, 2018 at 10:51am PDT